Improve Your Ballstriking: 5 Expert Tips Inspired by Zach Johnson

Zach Johnson is a prominent name in the world of golf. With twelve PGA TOUR victories, including two major championships, his career exemplifies consistency and precision.

Even at almost 49 years old, Johnson continues to perform at an elite level, as highlighted by his impressive showing this week in Hawaii, where he is currently 8-under-par after two rounds at the Sony Open , placing him in contention.

If you want to elevate your game and achieve greater consistency both off the tee and with your approach shots, here are five tips inspired by Zach's methodical approach.

1. Focus on Your Fundamentals

Before you even think about hitting the ball, ensuring that your fundamentals are solid is crucial. This includes your grip, stance and posture. Zach Johnson's success stems from having a strong foundation; his grip, while on the stronger side, is consistent and specifically tailored to his swing.

Spend time establishing a grip that feels comfortable for you, complements your swing, and allows you to deliver the clubface squarely into the ball at impact. Additionally, pay attention to your posture and alignment. Aim to be athletic, balanced and consistent as you set up to the ball. When you set up correctly, you enhance your chances of making a solid, repeatable swing.

2. Develop a Pre-Shot Routine

A consistent pre-shot routine is vital for maintaining focus and building confidence. Johnson has a deliberate routine before each swing that includes visualization, deep breathing and a slight waggle of the club. Develop a routine that works for you; it could involve taking a deep breath, envisioning your target, or practicing a few swings before committing to the shot. The key is to keep it the same for every shot, whether you're on the tee box or in the fairway.

3. Master Your Impact Position

Understanding what a good impact position looks and feels like can vastly improve your consistency. Zach Johnson is known for his ability to strike the ball with precision. To replicate this, focus on how your club moves into the ball at impact and continues after impact. The clubface should be square at impact, with your hands and shaft slightly ahead of the ball. A helpful visual is to keep the back of your lead hand flat in relation to your arm while allowing the palm of your trailing hand to move toward your intended target. This will help you achieve a more solid strike.

4. Commit to the Shot

One key to Johnson's success is his mental strength, which leads to a firm commitment to each shot. Indecision can lead to inconsistency, especially under pressure. Once you've chosen your club and visualized your shot, stick to your plan. This commitment reduces doubt and enables you to swing with confidence. Practicing visualization techniques on the range can help you feel more comfortable during actual rounds.

5. Try the "Seven Shots" Drill

This simple yet effective exercise emphasizes ball striking consistency and reinforces focus. Here's how to do it:

1. Select a target—preferably to a specific pin or spot on the range—to focus your shots on. Choose a target that corresponds to the distance you hit each club.

2. Start with your pitching wedge and move up through your bag to your 6-iron; hit seven consecutive shots with each club toward your selected target.

3. Record your entire session for later review. After each shot, take a quick moment to reflect on what worked and what didn't, but avoid spending too much time on this. Save the in-depth analysis for after you review your video.

4. As you progress, aim to maintain the same quality of strike and distance control. Be consistent in your setup and tempo, and remember to follow your routine every time.

5. Finish the session by evaluating your performance—this is when you will review your video. Did you improve with each shot, or did you find consistent contact? Jot down some notes after each review session so you have those insights handy for your next practice session.

This range session drill will help reinforce good habits while challenging you to maintain consistency, much like Zach does during his rounds. Remember, consistency in golf requires patience and practice. By incorporating these tips and drills into your routine, you'll find yourself striking the ball with greater reliability and accuracy.

