Latest
Onform, PGA of America Partner On New Digital Tools for PGA Coaches
By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on
A lot of golfers are entering 2025 with the goal to play better golf. And now, PGA Coaches have an easier way to help them.
Onform and the PGA of America's coaching platform, PGA Coach, are partnering to give coaches the ultimate coaching solution. Dr. Alison Curdt, a PGA Master Professional and the Southern California PGA Section President announced the partnership at the PGA Teaching & Coaching Summit in Orlando yesterday.
Curdt, who's the PGA Director of Instruction at Wood Ranch Golf Club in Simi Valley, California, is a long-time Onform user and touted its benefits to the hundreds of coaches from around the world in the audience.
"If we want to give golfers the best experience possible, we have to wield the best tools possible," said Curdt. "Onform offers a lot of different capabilities on the lesson tee that can separate you as a coach, and I say that from personal experience. Integrating it into the PGA Coach app will make taking video and the overall lesson environment so much better for both the coach and player."
So here's three things you need to know about this partnership:
1. Seamless video recording & sharing. Record HD videos in Onform with just a click from the PGA Coach app, then instantly share feedback and analysis back to PGA Coach.
2. Integrated booking & scheduling. Add your PGA Coach booking link directly into Onform, to manage lessons and connect with athletes all in one place.
3. One connected experience. Switch seamlessly between the PGA Coach app and Onform to focus more on coaching and less on juggling apps.
1. Seamless video recording & sharing. Record HD videos in Onform with just a click from the PGA Coach app, then instantly share feedback and analysis back to PGA Coach.
2. Integrated booking & scheduling. Add your PGA Coach booking link directly into Onform, to manage lessons and connect with athletes all in one place.
3. One connected experience. Switch seamlessly between the PGA Coach app and Onform to focus more on coaching and less on juggling apps.