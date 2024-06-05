Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Latest

Scenes From a Successful Women's Golf Day

By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on

You may have noticed around golf social media yesterday that the mood was a celebratory one.
That's because June 4 was Women's Golf Day, an annual event that takes place at over 1,300 locations in more than 84 countries since its inception in 2016. It's introduced thousands of new golfers to the sport by providing girls and women who haven’t tried golf — as well as those who have experience — with a platform to play and engage in a fun, non-intimidating environment.
The one-day, four-hour experience is split into two hours of lessons or nine holes of golf, followed by two hours of socializing and connecting. Check out some of our favorite posts from across social media from this incredible day:
PGA Coaching Center powered by T-Mobile (Frisco, TX)
Oshawa Golf & Curling Club (Oshawa, Ontario, Canada)
TPC San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
Hever Castle Golf Club (Edenbridge, England)
Notre Dame Women's Golf (South Bend, IN)
Jacksonville State Women's Golf (Jacksonville, AL)

We also recommend

Celebrating Asian & Pacific American Heritage Month in Golf
Game Changers
Celebrating Asian & Pacific American Heritage Month in Golf
Sophia Popov Shares Her Fitness Tips for Getting Back into Golf Post-Pregnancy
Fitness
Sophia Popov Shares Her Fitness Tips for Getting Back into Golf Post-Pregnancy
Celebrating International Women's Day With the Women Who Run Golf
Game Changers
Celebrating International Women's Day With the Women Who Run Golf
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech