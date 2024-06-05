Scenes From a Successful Women's Golf Day

You may have noticed around golf social media yesterday that the mood was a celebratory one.

That's because June 4 was Women's Golf Day, an annual event that takes place at over 1,300 locations in more than 84 countries since its inception in 2016. It's introduced thousands of new golfers to the sport by providing girls and women who haven’t tried golf — as well as those who have experience — with a platform to play and engage in a fun, non-intimidating environment.

The one-day, four-hour experience is split into two hours of lessons or nine holes of golf, followed by two hours of socializing and connecting. Check out some of our favorite posts from across social media from this incredible day:

PGA Coaching Center powered by T-Mobile (Frisco, TX)

Oshawa Golf & Curling Club (Oshawa, Ontario, Canada)

TPC San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)

Hever Castle Golf Club (Edenbridge, England)

Notre Dame Women's Golf (South Bend, IN)

Jacksonville State Women's Golf (Jacksonville, AL)