Golf is not just a game; it's a thriving, $106 billion industry that offers a range of exciting and rewarding career opportunities - over 2 million opportunities, to be exact!

Whether you're passionate about playing, teaching, managing, or working in a support role within golf, there's a career path for you. The question is . . . how do you get started? Well, we're here to help.

Here's three ways to find a career in golf:

Connect with the PGA of America Recruitment Team

Our recruiters are here to help guide you on your career journey; whether you're looking for your first job in golf, aiming to advance within the industry, or even change your career path altogether, we provide personalized support and resources to help you succeed.

. This will allow you to create a career plan and map out your next steps to secure a job in the golf industry. Schedule a consultation with your local Recruiting Specialist at PGA.com/workingolf . This will allow you to create a career plan and map out your next steps to secure a job in the golf industry.

Attend Career Events

Whether it’s a university career fair, sports-centric networking event, or a local junior, high school or college golf tournament, there is a consistent stream of events that the PGA of America Recruiting Team is at, but also that you can attend to learn more about a career in golf. A few examples include:

PGA Championship

Held at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, this year, the PGA Recruiting team provided a fantastic opportunity for local youth and their families at the annual Career Exploration Day event.

Attendees explored different career opportunities in the golf industry and received a behind the scenes look at what the best in the business do to get everything prepared for a major championship. Senior industry leaders spoke about media & technology, golf club design & production, tournament coordination, and merchandising, just to name a few.

A representative from TaylorMade talks about working in golf at the PGA Championship.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Our Career Exploration Day programming continued at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington. The day included a panel discussion on "Your Brand and How to Use Your Individuality to Excel in Work."

This provided a platform for women in golf to connect, learn, and find their career paths while learning from some of the best female leaders in the industry.

PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

Our partnership with the PGA WORKS team during their Youth Day events and Beyond the Green at TPC Sawgrass highlighted our commitment to fostering growth and creating opportunities for future golf industry professionals in underrepresented communities.

Local youth spoke with our team and received incredible insight from diverse leaders across the golf landscape.

High School Golf National Invitational

PGA Frisco hosted the 2024 High School Golf National Invitational with over 1,000 high school golfers from across the country as well as international. The Recruiting team was able to be a part of the exciting and fun registration process at the Home of the PGA of America.

Along with the excitement from the tour, chipping contest, and amazing gifts, the Recruitment team was able to bottle that energy and educate how they could work in the golf industry as well one day.

FORE Hire - Women Who Want to Work In Golf

Held in Carlsbad, California, this 3-day workshop and networking event was for 32 former and current female collegiate golfers, who are interested in pursuing a career in the golf industry. The 3 days provided a one-of-a-kind opportunity for education, professional development, career advancement and direct connection to the PGA of America.

U.S. Disabled Golf Association Championship

Adaptive golf in the United States has been growing year over year, and the USDGA Championship event at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida, is a testament to that incredible growth and inspiration. Our team was able to interact with over 150 adaptive athletes and discuss career opportunities beyond just their playing careers. Providing a pathway for individuals from all walks of life is a driving force for the PGA of America.

MIT Sloan Business Conference - Boston, MA

The golf industry is only a small part of the larger business world, but it’s also an industry that has had an impact on many facets of the business community in some form or another. Over 2,000 individuals attended the MIT Sloan Business Conference in Boston, Massachusetts, and are able to hear about opportunities in the golf business, while also learning how to include golf to provide an impact within their own individual industries.

Join the PGA of America through Membership

Becoming a PGA of America Member opens doors to numerous benefits and career opportunities, including networking, career advancement resources, and exclusive access to industry events and job options. There are several ways to become a PGA of America Member, through our 16 PGM Universities, or through our Affiliate and Associate pathways.

Golf is so much more than just a game; it's a dynamic industry full of amazing potential and endless opportunities that can lead to a fulfilling career in golf!

For more information on getting started on a career in golf, please visit PGA.com/workingolf or contact our recruitment team today.