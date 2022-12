A Celebration of Tiger Woods' 47th Birthday

Help us wish Tiger Woods a happy birthday!

Eldrick Tont "Tiger" Woods was born on December 30th, 1975, in Cypress, Ca., and 20 years later, he burst onto the professional golf scene. He quickly started stacking up the wins in all the majors, including back to back victories at the PGA Championship in 1999 & 2000 and 2006 & 2007 along with countless memorable Ryder Cup moments. With unforgettable shot after unforgettable shot, Tiger won over fans and competitors across the world. Even now, he continues to amaze us 26 years later, most recently continuing his remarkable comeback to play with his son, Charlie, at the 2022 PNC Championship