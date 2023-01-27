Enhance Your Training Methods With These Awesome Products

That’s a wrap for the 2023 PGA Show week!

For a PGA Golf Management student like me — who’s seeking a career in golf — it’s always nice to see the sport going in a positive direction. To be in a room with some of the most influential and empowering PGA Professionals in the world, this experience is something I will truly cherish.

However, there are a few more products I saw on a final walk around the PGA Show floor that I think can have a big impact on your scores this season. Check ‘em out!

Orange Whip

What’s orange, round, and used for golf training? The answer is the Orange Whip Trainer, a fitness training aid that’s long been one of the most popular swing improvement products around.

Designed for every golfer, the Orange Whip Trainer builds flexibility, strength and coordination by simulating a driver motion. It helps golfers develop proper swing tempo, rhythm, timing, and balance, while also improving your swing plane with immediate feedback.

Orange Whip also provides a variety of drills and tutorials for at-home workouts geared toward golfers who are just getting started with the product or are looking for ways to maximize their improvement. The workouts are designed by expert coaches who provide excellent advice on using the Orange Whip Trainer for both on and off course practice and workouts. orangewhipgolf.com

Me and My Golf

Me and My Golf products run the gamut of training and game improvement devices, including putting aids, towels, smash bags, nets, and plenty more.

With exclusive online videos and tutorials, each training aid comes with its own set of tips, drills, and insights from PGA Coaches Piers Ward and Andy Proudman to help you structure your training and improve. The products are super easy to use and transportable, too.

My favorite product at the PGA Show had to be their Breaking Ball Putting Mat aid, putting aid, which has weighted golf balls that provide slight, medium, and heavy break. meandmygolf.com

Rapsodo

There’s nothing worse than being on the driving range and not being able to calculate your stats for each shot. Rapsodo looks to provide a solution for this with their mobile launch monitor products.

With data-driven insights and results, Rapsodo is easy to use and transport. Its small size combined with accessible phone compatibility makes it the perfect product for golfers looking to take their training and practice to the next level.