Oakley, Hickson Win PGA Quarter Century Championship; Milne Claims Half Century Championship

In cold, windy weather that was more like the British Open than South Florida, it was fitting that Pete Oakley of Hobe Sound won the 65-and-older division of the Quarter Century Championship at PGA Golf Club.

Oakley, after all, won the 2004 Senior British Open at Royal Portrush for the biggest win of his career. He didn’t mind temperatures that dropped into the 40s.

There he was Thursday, bundled from head to toe, on the par-4 10th tee on the Wanamaker Course in a playoff against Darrell Kestner of Glen Cove, New York. Playing from a forward tee, the 75-year-old Oakley ripped his driver 256 yards to six feet.

After Kestner missed his birdie putt, Oakley two-putted for the birdie to win after both players finished at 4-under 140.

“I hit the drive perfect,” said Oakley. “I was really trying to make the eagle, but I hit it to a couple inches. The conditions were similar. I wore the same kind of outfit at Royal Portrush. I play good when it’s miserable, and it was miserable.”

For Kestner, it was the second consecutive year he lost the Quarter Century Championship in a playoff. Last year, it was to Mike San Filippo, but Kestner wasn’t complaining.

“Peter is still playing well. That drive never left the pin,” said Kestner, the longtime PGA Director of Golf at Deepdale Golf Club. “I enjoy the competition and the camaraderie. You get to play with guys you’ve played with your entire life.”

Bill Schumaker (73) of Columbia City, Ind., was third, a shot behind. Former champ Gary Robison (72) of Port St. Lucie, Fla., was fourth.

The conditions didn’t seem to bother John Hickson of Melbourne, Fla. He shot a bogey-free, 5-under 66 on the Ryder course to come from three shots back and win the 64-and-under division by two shots at 8-under 134.

John Hickson, PGA.

Three players tied for second at 6-under: Mark Anderson (66) of St. Simons Island, Ga., JC Anderson (71) of Hardeeville, S.C.; and defending champion Chad Proehl (70) of Urbandale, Iowa.

“It was pretty tough out there,” said Proehl. “It was definitely windy and cold, but everybody played in the same conditions. Winning last year was a nice cherry for me.”

In the Half Century division – meaning a player had to have at least 50 years as a member of the PGA – Chuck Milne of Vancouver, Wash., shot a 2-over 74 to finish at even-par 144 and win by two shots over Jim Sheeran (73) of Port St. Lucie.

Chuck Milne, PGA.

Milne ran a driving range for 45 years in Vancouver before the city recently took the property. He said he was ready to retire, anyway.

“I’m tickled pink to still be out here playing,” Milne said. “At my age (77), it doesn’t get any easier.”

The oldest player in the field, 90-year-old Larry Mancour of Conway, Mich., made the first hole-in-one in this year’s Winter Championships. He aced the 101-yard fourth hole on the Wanamaker Course with a wedge. It was his 14th career ace.

“It’s been a long time,” said Mancour. “I had my last one four or five years ago. We didn’t see it go in the hole because we were hitting into the sun. We started walking around before someone suggested to look into the hole. That’s where it was.”

The PGA Winter Championships are presented by Golf Pass, On Location. The PGA Senior Stroke Play Championship starts Sunday at PGA Golf Club.