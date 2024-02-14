Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
On Valentine's Day, Golfers Share Why They Love the Game on Social Media

By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on

Happy Valentine's Day!
What better way to celebrate the holiday than play the sport (golf!) that so many people love, right? And if you weren't out on the course today, maybe a round is in the future this upcoming weekend.
For now, we asked our fans to share what they love so much about this great game with this post. Here's what they had to say!
And let's not forget our PGA Champions, too:
Or the new Home of the PGA of America:
One things for sure after today . . . we know a lot of people love this game!

