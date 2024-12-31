Latest
The Top Golf Moments of 2024
By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on
Xander Schauffele's win at the PGA Championship was a top moment of 2024.
2024 was filled to the brim with outstanding golf moments. From draining long putts, insane recovery shots, long drives and more – we've compiled a list of our team's favorite shots from our PGA of America Championships. Ranging from majors like the PGA Championship at Valhalla to junior events like the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship, this list has it all.
Watch our picks:
