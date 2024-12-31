Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
The Top Golf Moments of 2024

By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on
Xander Schauffele's win at the PGA Championship was a top moment of 2024.

Xander Schauffele's win at the PGA Championship was a top moment of 2024.

2024 was filled to the brim with outstanding golf moments. From draining long putts, insane recovery shots, long drives and more – we've compiled a list of our team's favorite shots from our PGA of America Championships. Ranging from majors like the PGA Championship at Valhalla to junior events like the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship, this list has it all.

Watch our picks:
10: Pajaree Anannarukarn's Ace
9: Team Utah PGA Jr. Leaguer's One Hop and In Ace
8. Ben Polland's Blind Shot Beauty
7. Bryson DeChambeau's 6-Iron From 248 (!)
6. Richard Green's Eagle Hole-Out at Harbor Shores
5. Chip-In for Charley Hull at Sahalee
4. A Walk-Off Winning Putt For Team Georgia
3. Alexander Tosti's Insane Drive & Eagle at Valhalla
2. Xander Schauffele's Wanamaker-Winning Moment
1. Slam Dunk Ace!

