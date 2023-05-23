Koepka, Wanamaker Pay a Visit to Stanley Cup Playoffs After PGA Win

It's a great time to be a sports fan.

Not only did a thrilling PGA Championship just wrap up at Oak Hill, but the NBA and NHL playoffs are nearing their respective finals, which means all sorts of big moments are happening every which way you look.

Luckily, we were treated to a cross-pollination of Stanley Cup Playoffs and PGA Championship, when newly-minted Champion Brooks Koepka (who's also a fan of the Florida Panthers), brought the Wanamaker Trophy to BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, for Game 3 of the NHL's Eastern Conference Finals.

Take a look at Koepka showing off his third Wanamaker Trophy: