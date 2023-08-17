Michael Block Ties Course Record With 63 at Valhalla During 2024 PGA Championship Scouting Trip

What started at Oak Hill in May and has continued in amazing fashion throughout this summer is Michael Block.

His outstanding play at the 2023 PGA Championship that punched him a ticket to 2024. His amazing ace in front of Rory McIlroy on No. 15 at Oak Hill that earned him an ESPY nomination. Pairing up with DJ Khaled, holing out in a practice round with him and then winning the famed musician's celebrity golf tournament.

What else could happen to make 2023 better on the course for the PGA Head Professional at Arroyo Trabuco in Mission Viejo, California?

How about tie a decades-long course record at Valhalla Golf Club during a 2024 PGA Championship scouting trip?

Done.

Check out the card from Block's round, which includes seven birdies and an eagle to go 9-under and tie Jose Maria Olazabal's record score from the 2000 PGA Championship.

Pretty impressive stuff for a first walk around the course. Local news stations were there to catch up and see the 63 materialize, too: