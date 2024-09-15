Solheim Cup: How to Play No. 11 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club

The Solheim Cup is to women’s golf what the Ryder Cup is to the men’s game. The biennial team competition pits America’s best against Europe’s strongest player over three-days of exciting competition. It evokes the type of inspirational and emotive golf that only come when you’re playing for something more than yourself – when you’re playing for country.

Entering the final day, where 12 singles matches will decide who takes home the cup, competitors will have to rein in those emotions when they step to the tee box at the challenging par-3 11th hole at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia. The venue is no stranger to this style of competition, as it hosted the Presidents Cup in 1994, '96, 2000 and '05.

With the deciding day for the 2024 Solheim Cup underway, we spoke with four PGA of America Golf Professionals who have local knowledge. That includes the course’s PGA Director of Instruction Mike McGetrick and Golf Digest Top 50 Instructor Erika Larkin, who was standing on the 5th hole during the matches at RTJ Golf Club taking in the competition when she shared her insights.

Here’s their advice for tackling the 11th.

"Hole No. 11 is all about club selection and managing the wind. What makes it so challenging is you can’t miss left, you can’t miss short and you can’t go long.

It very much plays like an island green. Know your distance and don’t get too greedy. Middle of the green is the safest bet, regardless of where the pin is positioned."

Erika Larkin, PGA

Director of Instruction

The Club at Creighton Farms

Aldie, Virginia

"The first thing you notice about the 11th is that you’re hitting over water. Secondly, the surrounds of the green are all shaved – so anything that comes up short or rolls off the green will finds it way into Lake Manassas.

The green runs horizontal to the tee boxes. It's long from left to right, but it’s extremely narrow from front to back. Regardless of what distance you’re playing from, I always tell golfers that par is a great score on this hole.

Carlota Ciganda at No. 11. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

There’s a greenside bunker in the center, short of the green complex, and that’s the aim point for most golfers. Whether the pin is in the left quadrant, middle or right side, always aim for the middle. Even if you’re able to successfully navigate your tee shot, two putts are not guaranteed. It’s one of the tougher greens on the course and it has a lot of movement in it."

Mike McGetrick, PGA

Director of Instruction

Robert Trent Jones Golf Club

Gainesville, Virginia

"I always approach short par 3s with danger the same way I would an approach shot with danger – the exception being we have the advantage of a perfect lie on the tee box. Taking that mentality helps put you in a strong and confident mental state before you even take your swing.

Your mindset as you step into your shot depends on a host of things. Where is the pin? What’s the score in the match? How does your swing feel today?

All of those things will determine whether you need to attack the flag or play it safe. Now, the 11th always makes it difficult to attack the pin – especially if the pin is on the left side. Just a little bit of a pull (for right handed golfers) will end up in the lake.

Rose Zhang.

For the best results, I always tell golfers to focus on ball flight and how the ball will react once it hits the green. Pretty much anything that gets them away from thinking about swing mechanics. When you’re on the course, it’s time to leave the technical stuff behind you and play the game as it unfolds."

Trillium Rose, PGA

Director of Instruction

Woodmont Country Club

Rockville, Maryland

"I’ve played the course more than a dozen times and I can only recall making birdie on the 11th once. It’s definitely a daunting hole and the middle of the green is your friend. However, if you’re swinging confidently, controlling your spin and your flight, pin seeking is not out of the question. Although, it’s definitely risky.

(Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

If for some reason you end up on the left side of the green for a right pin location, you bring three-putts into play pretty quickly. Hitting the green is imperative, because those shaved banks are going to push any errand tee shots – and truthfully you don’t have to be that far off the mark to end up with a big number.

This is one of my favorite courses in Virginia and it’s an incredible venue for the Solheim Cup."

Taylor Babcock, PGA

Head Professional

Belle Haven Country Club

Alexandria, Virginia