Category - Major Events

Titleist is the No. 1 Ball at the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Published on

Amy Yang is the new Major Champion on the block.
A three-shot victory at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship gave the South Korean her first major title at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington, thanks to her dominant and steady play from tee to green.
All those birdies, great shots and tremendous saves were done with a Titleist golf ball, which 74 percent of the Championship field at Sahalee trusted all week. The closest competitor only had 11 percent of the field playing their ball, making Titleist the No. 1 golf ball at the KPMG Women's Championship.
Relive an unforgettable week at Sahalee below with Team Titleist!

