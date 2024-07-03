Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Amateur Programs

History on the Horizon at the 2024 Boy’s High School Golf National Invitational

By Chelsea Sedlar
Published on

Moving day did not disappoint at the 2024 Boy's High School National Invitational. With closely contested races in both the team and individual divisions, who will keep their cool in the Texas heat to walk away as National Champions? Here's everything you need to know about the drama heading into the final round!
Can Georgia (RVA) Accomplish the Three-Peat?
The reigning Invitational Champions started Tuesday’s round in unfamiliar territory, two spots out of the lead. The only team to post an under-par score on the Fields Ranch West Course, they vaulted into first place and now hold a six shot cushion ahead of Texas (LKT). They will need all of their past experience to conquer the rolling fairways and punishing rough of the Fields Ranch East Course to secure the three-peat.
At last year’s Invitational, Georgia (RVA) became the second team to go back-to-back after Utah (SKY) won in 2020 and 2021. They can be the first ever team to claim the title three years in a row and do it in style as they are on pace to shatter the previous record low score of five-over-par, set by Virginia (DEE) at the 2019 Inaugural National Invitational.
An Individual Fight to the Finish
Patmon Malcom lead Georgia (RVA) in their second round comeback, carding a 5-under-par 67 on Fields Ranch West. That wasn't enough to catch the leader. Ben Wheeler (Missouri) kept his foot on the gas in the second round carding a 3-under-par round of 69 to gain a two stroke advantage over the field. Everyone will have to bring their best on the final round to fend off a chasing pack of 34 players still under par.
The Low Medalist Record also sits in jeopardy. Wheeler sits at 11-under-par and will face the challenging Fields Ranch East Course for his final round. Can he hang on to beat the 10-under-par mark set by Anawin Pikulthong (Arizona) in 2020 and tied by Jake Albert (Virginia) in 2022?
Keep up with action all day with live scoring.
Find full High School Golf National Invitational History here.

